AP: Deputy CM Amjad Basha urges people to accept SC verdict in Ayodhya case, maintain brotherhood

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha on Saturday urged people to accept the Supreme Court verdict and appealed that people in the country should maintain harmony and brotherhood.

  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha on Saturday urged people to accept the Supreme Court verdict and appealed that people in the country should maintain harmony and brotherhood. "We have said this earlier too that we would accept the verdict, whatever it is. Today, the court has given its verdict...we accept that. I am saying that we here in India should maintain brotherhood," he said while adding that we are a secular country.

"I appeal to all the Muslims that we should accept the verdict. We should not take any step which betrays our secularism," he added. TDP MLC Md Shariff also said that the verdict of the Supreme Court must be respected.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

