International Development News
Development News Edition

Stand vindicated, feel deeply blessed: Advani on SC verdict in Ayodhya case

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in Ram Janmabhhomi-Babri Masjid case, saying the ruling has paved the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:56 IST
Stand vindicated, feel deeply blessed: Advani on SC verdict in Ayodhya case
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in Ram Janmabhhomi-Babri Masjid case, saying the ruling has paved the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya. "I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter," said Advani in a statement.

"I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhhomi in Ayodhya," he added. "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because god almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India's freedom movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court's verdict today has made possible," said the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Stating that Ram and 'Ramayana' occupy an 'esteemed' place in India's cultural and civilisational heritage, the BJP leader said that it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected. Advani also welcomed the apex court's decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya.

"Today's judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums - both judicial and non-judicial - in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end. The time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace," he said. The BJP leader also appealed to all sections of the diverse society to work together to strengthen India's national unity and integrity.

"In the course of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, I had often stated that the true purpose of constructing a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is to construct a magnificent Rashtra Mandir - building India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none. Let us rededicate ourselves to that noble mission today," the statement further quoted Advani, as saying. The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this purpose.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests

The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of mutiny in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed el...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019