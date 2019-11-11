International Development News
Development News Edition

Bernie Sanders vows to strengthen services for U.S. veterans if elected president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:30 IST
Bernie Sanders vows to strengthen services for U.S. veterans if elected president
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders promised on Monday to boost healthcare services for military veterans if he is elected, putting a priority on upgrading facilities and hiring more doctors and nurses for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

To mark Monday's U.S. Veterans Day holiday honoring those who served in the military, Sanders vowed to fill nearly 50,000 slots for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at facilities run by Veterans Affairs during his first year in office. Sanders also called for at least $62 billion in new funding to repair, modernize and rebuild hospitals and clinics to meet what he called the "moral obligation" of providing quality care for those who served in the military.

"We will not dismantle or privatize the VA. We will expand and improve the VA," Sanders, a U.S. senator and a former chairman of the Senate's Veterans' Affairs Committee, said in a statement. An independent from Vermont, Sanders is one of 17 candidates competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Sanders' proposal would build on his work with Republican Senator John McCain, who died in 2018, on a 2014 bill to expand veterans' access to healthcare after a scandal over long wait times. The plan would simplify the claims process so veterans are compensated more quickly and accurately, and put a priority on eliminating a backlog Sanders' campaign said had led to waits of more than 125 days for many veterans to get a determination of their benefits.

The proposal would expand incentives for companies to hire veterans, bolster access to mental health and suicide prevention services and ensure women veterans receive women's health services, including fertility treatments and abortion care, through the VA. It also would immediately end deportation proceedings against non-citizen members or veterans of the armed forces and their families and includes a provision to ensure those discharged from the military for marijuana use or possession can apply for an upgrade of their discharges, making them eligible for the full services and benefits offered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch court: Netherlands must accept return of children of Islamic State mothers

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined the Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said....

Cong holds second meeting on supporting Sena

Top Congress leaders, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde as well as state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening to decide on whether or not to s...

After fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive

Heralded by Zimbabwes central bank and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the answer to an acute cash shortage that has hamstrung the countrys economy, new low-denomination banknotes were due to enter circulation on Monday.But by noon 1000...

UPDATE 2-Lebanon c.bank says bank deposits are safe, banks to review curbs

Lebanons central bank governor, seeking to shore up creaking confidence in the banking system amid the worst economic crisis in decades, said on Monday bank deposits are secure and it had the ability to preserve the stability of the Lebanes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019