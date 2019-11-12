VP Naidu conveys condolences to family members of T.N. Seshan

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan -

"It's with great regret that I come to terms with the demise of Shri Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, an indefatigable crusader for voters' rights who is credited with initiating wide-ranging electoral reforms to strengthen the foundations of Indian Parliamentary system.

As the Chief Election Commissioner from 1990-96, he was one of India's foremost institution builders and turned the Model Code of Conduct into a powerful instrument. He had introduced transparency into the system and imposed spending limits on electoral campaigns of candidates.

His tenure was marked by many positive changes and helped in providing a level-playing field to all political parties and made the conduct of elections freer and fairer. The Indian Election Commission became a role model for democracies across the world.

By putting in place strict policies and processes, Mr. Seshan strove hard to eliminate electoral malpractices, while strengthening the autonomy of institutions and enforcing the powers vested in officers.

He has left behind a great legacy and it is the duty of everyone who cherishes a strong democracy to uphold and further strengthen it.

With a heavy heart, I convey my profound condolences to the bereaved family members.", the Vice President said.

(With Inputs from PIB)