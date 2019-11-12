International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP got over Rs 350 cr in donations from Tata trust in 2018-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:07 IST
BJP got over Rs 350 cr in donations from Tata trust in 2018-19

The BJP received Rs 356 crore in donation from an electoral trust contributed by the Tatas during 2018-19, according to documents submitted by the ruling party before the Election Commission. According to documents submitted by the party on October 31, it received over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during financial year 2018-19.

Half of the contributions were from Tata-contributed Progress Electoral Turst. The Progressive Electoral Trust gave Rs 356 crore in donation, while Prudent Electoral Trust -- India's richest trust -- gave Rs 54.25 crore in donations, according to information the BJP provided to the Election Commission.

Prudent Trust is backed by top corporate houses including Bharti Group, Hero MoroCorp, Jubilant Foodworks, Orient Cement, DLF, JK Tyres, among others. The information provided pertains to donations of Rs 20,000 and above that was received by the party through cheque or online payments.

Donations received in form of electoral bonds were not included in the filing. The BJP received donations from individuals, companies as well as electoral trusts.

As per the election code, political parties are mandated to disclose all donations they receive in a financial year. At present, political parties are not required to declare the names of individuals and organisations giving less than Rs. 20,000 nor of those who donate via electoral bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

Germanys intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the capital of spies during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage. The heads of the foreign and domestic spy agencie...

Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from 'ambitious' Pakistan against Australia

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting good results from the ambitious team as they are preparing for Test series against Australia. Misbah-ul-Haq led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-...

NDTV posts Rs 10.27 cr loss in Sep qtr

Broadcasting company New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it has posted a loss of Rs 10.27 crore in July-September 2019 period after multiple quarters of profit, mainly due to a decline in advertising revenue and a challenging envi...

Kamdhenu posts net profit of Rs 6.52 cr in Sep qtr

Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu Tuesday said its net profit jumped over 25 percent to Rs 6.52 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked Rs 5.20 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, Kamdhenu said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019