International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump barks at Fed but offers no fresh details on trade in NY speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump barks at Fed but offers no fresh details on trade in NY speech
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday took aim once again at the Federal Reserve for its interest rate policy in a highly anticipated speech that offered no fresh details on his administration's long-running trade war with China. With financial markets from frothy stocks to jittery bonds eager for word about the state of talks between Washington and Beijing, Trump instead bemoaned the fact that the United States has higher interest rates than other developed economies, and he took credit for the economy's record-long expansion.

"Remember we are actively competing with nations that openly cut interest rates so that many are now actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest. Who ever heard of such a thing?" he told members of the Economic Club of New York. "Give me some of that. Give me some of that money. I want some of that money. Our Federal Reserve doesn't let us do it."

The Fed has cut interest rates three times since July, but that followed a string of nine increases since late 2015. Trump has repeatedly railed against the Fed for not lowering rates even further. His speech had been eagerly awaited on Wall Street, where signals that the White House and Beijing are nearing a trade deal that could go a long way toward dispelling the uncertainty dogging the global economy have helped U.S. stocks to record highs in recent days. The renewed optimism has also undercut the year's big rally in safe assets like Treasury bonds.

Excerpts of the text of Trump's prepared remarks, however, focused on the performance of the U.S. economy and labor market since he took office. As Trump spoke, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down from the record high it had touched earlier in Tuesday's trading session. It remained 0.25% higher on the day.

As he often has, Trump pointed to the market's run to a record as a validation of his economic and trade policies. The S&P is up more than 36% since Trump took office, though two-thirds of that gain occurred in his first year in the White House before his focus turned to trade and he began imposing tariffs on imports from China. Stocks have found the going far more choppy since the first wave of tariffs were imposed in 2018.

The latest back-and-forth between Washington and Beijing illustrate the bumpy state of play. Last week, officials from both sides said they had a deal to roll back tariffs, only to have Trump deny any deal was agreed on. It was Trump's second appearance at the storied club, which has hosted U.S. presidents including Woodrow Wilson and John F. Kennedy, as well as foreign leaders like former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. He previously addressed the organization in 2016 when running for president.

More than 1,350 people were expected to attend the lunchtime speech at a midtown Manhattan hotel, according to the club's spokeswoman, Erin Klem. The club's membership is a virtual who's who of New York's financial elite, and its trustees include John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson, one of Trump's top financial backers. Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, estimated the trade war had chopped about eight-tenths of a percentage point off U.S. growth. After starting the year with growth running at 3.1%, output throttled back to 1.9% in the third quarter, with weak business investment factoring heavily in the slowdown.

Daco questioned whether a limited trade deal with China would be enough to draw businesses back off the sidelines. "Do you as a business make a decision that now the environment is clearer, there are less tariffs, so now you're more likely to invest? Or, if after the last three years, you're still more cautious and say 'let's wait this one out,'" Daco said. "I'd favor the latter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Bolivias main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the countrys political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and pe...

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milans best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italys most influential investment bank.The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...

Buttigieg rises in Iowa to lead Democratic White House pack -poll

Pete Buttigieg has pulled to the top of the pack of Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa for the first time after drawing increased support from nearly every demographic group, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019