CRPF reviewing security arrangement of Sonia Gandhi

CRPF is reviewing the security arrangements of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's house after SPG was removed from the protection of Gandhi family and they were accorded Z Plus security of CRPF. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the security cover of three Congress leaders- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and took the decision to withdraw their Security Protection Group (SPG) security cover.

Later, the Central government decided to provide them with Z plus security cover of CRPF. After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which they ceased to hold office. (ANI)

