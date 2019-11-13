International Development News
Development News Edition

Yechury welcomes SC verdict on disqualification of Karnataka MLAs but questions permission to contest polls

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but raised doubts over the permission granted to them to contest by-polls in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:04 IST
Yechury welcomes SC verdict on disqualification of Karnataka MLAs but questions permission to contest polls
CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but raised doubts over the permission granted to them to contest by-polls in the state. Sitaram Yechury told ANI: "It is good that the Supreme Court has upheld these MLAs' disqualification. But the apex court has allowed them to contest the by-poll for which the reason has not been explained."

"Once you are disqualified, there is a certain period in which you cannot contest elections. That matter has obviously been raised," he added. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs under the Anti-Defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The former Speaker had said in his order that the MLAs cannot contest the elections until the term of the current assembly ends in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Captaincy will not affect my batting, asserts Mominul

He is new to captaincy but Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is confident that the added responsibility will not affect his batting, which will be crucial to his teams chances of upstaging an accomplished India in the Test series starting he...

Singapore activists challenge gay sex ban in court after India ruling

Singapores top court on Wednesday heard the first legal challenges to its colonial-era gay sex law since similar legislation was scrapped in India last year, an issue that divides the socially-conservative city-state. Three activists are ar...

Pakistan anti-government protesters block highway in campaign to oust PM

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan blocked a key highway linking the country to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as part of what they called the second phase of action aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Reh...

HC seeks explanation from state govt on Walayar rape case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on a plea challenging a special courts order acquitting three people in the Walayar rape case. The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019