UK's Johnson says he is not complacent in face of Labour challenge
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not complacent about the outcome of the Dec. 12 election, because any vote for smaller parties could strip him of a majority and lead to a Labour-led coalition in power. Johnson's Conservatives are comfortably ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour in the polls but analysts have warned that Brexit, which has divided parties and their voters, could make the result highly unpredictable.
"We're not complacent about any outcome," Johnson told reporters in southwest England. "The real risk is that if people vote for the Liberal Democrats, or indeed any other party, you get a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
