Russia's Putin discussed S-400 missile-defence system with India's Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had discussed supplying Russian S-400 missile defence system to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India signed a deal to buy the S-400 system from Russia last year, saying the weapons were necessary to bolster defences against China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Narendra Modi
- India