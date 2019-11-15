International Development News
Shiv Sena-NCP-INC joint delegation to meet Maharashtra Guv tomorrow over farmer issue

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders have sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers issue.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders have sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers issue. Speculations were high that the three parties will jointly stake claim to form the government, however, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and NCP leader Nawab Malik while talking to ANI, cleared that the meeting between their delegation and the governor is over the farmers' issues only and has nothing to do with staking claim to form government in the state.

"I am aware that our joint delegation is to meet the Governor. This is clear that we are meeting for the farmers' issue and nothing about government formation will be on our agenda in that meeting," said Chavan. Meanwhile, Malik stated, "Governor has allowed our request to meet him at 3 pm on Saturday and during this meeting we will discuss about farmers issues only, there should not be much speculation about it. Members of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress will be part of the delegation meeting the Governor".

As per sources, Shiv Sena was quite keen for a swearing-in ceremony on November 17 - death anniversary of Bal Thackeray, but leaders from Congress and NCP have refuted these speculations and they say that even if the leaders of three parties here in Maharashtra agree on a Common Minimum Programme, high commands nod for all three parties will take time. Earlier also, Congress-NCP leaders together and Shiv Sena leaders alone have met Governor about the issue of relief to farmers, but this will the first time when a delegation from all the three parties will meet the Governor. (ANI)

