Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court

Mozambique's Constitutional Council has dismissed an application by the country's main opposition party Renamo to have the results of its Oct. 15 general election nullified, according to a written judgment posted on its website.

"The applicant has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claim," the judgment, dated Nov. 11, said.

