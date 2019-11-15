Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court
Mozambique's Constitutional Council has dismissed an application by the country's main opposition party Renamo to have the results of its Oct. 15 general election nullified, according to a written judgment posted on its website.
"The applicant has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claim," the judgment, dated Nov. 11, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mozambique