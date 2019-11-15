International Development News
Delhi polls: PwD voters, those above 80 to have postal ballot option

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:00 IST
People with disabilities (PwD) and those aged above 80 will be able to cast their votes using postal ballots in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the chief electoral officer said on Friday. After the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules by the law ministry, the Election Commission had notified that all citizens above 80 years of age and PwD-marked voters in the electoral rolls will have the option of exercising their franchise either through postal ballots or by voting at their respective polling stations.

Such voters will have to mark themselves in the category to avail the option, using the voter helpline application or by visiting the voter centres, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi Ranbir Singh told reporters here. In a first, people with disabilities and those above 80 years of age will be able to cast their votes using postal ballots in the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly polls, commencing from November 30.

According to Singh, the national capital currently has over 44,000 PwD voters.

