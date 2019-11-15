Appoint BLAs to check for errors in electoral rolls: Delhi CEO to parties

The chief electoral officer of Delhi on Friday asked political parties to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) to check for errors in voter lists and inform officials. Elections in the national capital are slated to be held early next year.

Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said at a meeting, political parties were asked to engage booth-level agents, who with the help of block-level officials, will ensure error-free electoral rolls. "This is done so that all parties are on board," he said, adding that they have been asked to share details by Monday.

There are 13,750 polling booths in the national capital. Political parties were given the copies of the draft electoral rolls published on Friday, officials said, adding that the process of documentation will be done by the election department

They were given details of voters of 70 assembly constituencies on hard disks without the photographs of the voters, the officials said. During the Lok Sabha polls, Congress had appointed 3478 booth level agents, the Bharatiya Janata Party 3024 booth level agents and the Aam Aadmi Party 1,881. The BSP had appointed 252 BLAs while the NCP had appointed one.

The CPI, CPM, Trinamool Congress did not appoint any booth level agents.

