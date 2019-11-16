International Development News
SC panel asks chief secy, 'Murasoli' trust to appear on Nov 19

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 16-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 20:38 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has refixed its hearing on November 19 in connection with an allegation that the premises housing DMK Tamil daily 'Murasoli' here was a Panchami category land that was assigned to the Scheduled Caste people. The NCSC directed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Managing Director of Murasoli Trust Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it on November 19 at 3 pm for the hearing at its office here, the notice, made available to the media, said.

"...you are requested to make it convenient to appear in person in the hearing before vice-chairman (L Murugan)...along with an up-to-date action taken report and all relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries to facilitate the hearing." The action taken report was sought from the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu by the panel. The NCSC action follows a representation from state secretary, BJP, R Srinivasan in the matter seeking appropriate action and the petitioner was also asked by the panel to be present for the hearing.

In a statement here, DMK Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi, who is also one of the trustees, said he and a party advocate will appear before the panel and disprove the claim -which smacked of political vendetta- that the daily was on Panchami land. The land row's genesis can be traced to an allegation by PMK that a government students hostel for the SCs had functioned at the same location where 'Murasoli' came up later. It was alleged that this piece of land originally came under the Panchami classification, which was denied by the DMK.

Over a hundred years ago, the British India government had allotted lands to Scheduled Caste people to help improve their lot. Seeking to rebut the allegation, DMK chief M K Stalin had released a 'patta' for the Murasoli land and PMK chief Ramadoss had sought the original parent documents and the accusation and counter accusation continued.

Meanwhile, BJP functionary Srinivasan submitted a petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking an investigation following which the national body had sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government. The NCSC hearing, previously, was scheduled to be held earlier this week and it has now been refixed..

