International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:04 IST
Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function
Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday subjected to sloganeering by a section of Shiv Sena workers as he left Shivaji Park in the metropolis after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary. Some Sena workers in close proximity to the former CM's convoy were seen shouting in Marathi Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan: 'I will be back (as CM)' along with the Sena's traditional 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' war cry.

Fadnavis and his entourage, which included several senior BJP leaders, moved on without reacting to the jibes. There were no Shiv Sena leaders, except Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar, when Fadnavis arrived at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the founder of the Maharashtrian party.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch's rousing speeches, and had added his voice-over as a tribute. The Sena and the BJP contested the October Assembly polls together and won 161 seats between them, before the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's insistence on equal sharing of the chief ministerial tenure led to acrimony and stalemate in government formation.

Following weeks of bitter political drama, the Sena is currently in the process of forming a non-BJP government with support from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK Conservatives: No more preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives said on Sunday they would end preferential treatment for European Union migrants from January 2021 if they win an election next month.The level of immigration and concerns over the pressur...

UK Labour's Corbyn: We will not do coalition deal after Dec. 12 election

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would not form a coalition government if it fails to secure a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election. Four opinion polls published on Saturday put Labour between 10 and 17 ...

UPDATE 1-Belarus threatens to pull out of Russia integration deal over subsidy row

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.Russia has propped up its traditional ally with lo...

NUMSA plans secondary strike in S.Africa's aviation industry after SAA talks go nowhere

A union that called a strike at South African Airways said on Sunday it was consulting with workers on a secondary strike across the industry after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.This secondary strike will have the im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019