International Development News
Development News Edition

Who are 'top' people who do not want action against corrupt, Priyanka asks UP govt on audio clip

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:12 IST
Who are 'top' people who do not want action against corrupt, Priyanka asks UP govt on audio clip

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over a purported audio clip in which state minister Swati Singh allegedly threatened a police officer, and sought to know who are the "upar" (top) people who do not want any action against the corrupt. "A minister in UP's BJP government says orders have come from the top, no action is to be taken against the corrupt. Who are these people at the 'top' who do not want action against the corrupt. DHFL-PF scam, SIDCO-PF scam, Homeguard salary scam and LDA scam. Why action has not been initiated against the big fishes in all these scams," Priyanka Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Her tweet comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked for an inquiry report on the purported audio clip of state minister Swati Singh. "A report in this connection has been sought from the SSP, Lucknow, and will be submitted to the chief minister at the earliest," the state's DGP OP Singh said yesterday.

In the audio clip that surfaced on social media, the minister is heard directly questioning Circle Officer, Lucknow Cant., Binu Singh about an FIR filed against Ansal Developers and expressing displeasure over it. Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party and Congress have attacked the Adityanath government over the clip, questioning its claim of zero tolerance on corruption.

In the audio, the minister is allegedly telling the CO that a ''fake case'' had been filed and that there were orders from the higher-ups that a case will not be registered against the Ansals. Singh is also apparently saying that the case in question is a "high-profile case" and the chief minister is aware of it. She is heard asking the CO to sit with her to resolve the matter if she wanted to continue working.

The Samajwadi Party, in a tweet on November 15, quoting the alleged recorded conversation, had said, "'The matter is high profile and is under the cognizance of the chief minister. What inquiry will you do? Come and sit down'. Is this the zero tolerance for corruption which the chief minister is not tired of speaking about? Shame!" UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a tweet yesterday, had said, "UP minister is threatening the Lucknow Cant CO in favour of scamster Ansal Builder. Madam minister is saying this matter is in the know of the CM sahab, there are orders from above that there should be no FIR in this case. See the hold of scamsters under BJP government, how the minister is threatening the guardians of law." PTI NAV ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Give Rs 2,500 per acre to Haryana farmers for not burning stubble: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded that the Haryana government give compensation of at least Rs 2,500 per acre for crop residue management to small and marginal farmers who did not burn stubble. If Punjab...

UPDATE 1-UK government will publish Russia report after election -minister

The British government will publish a parliamentary report examining alleged Russian meddling in British politics after the countrys Dec. 12 election, security minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.Opponents have accused the government of s...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus protesters fire bows and arrows, set fires

Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday, as police charged and charged again, firing tear gas and blue liquid from water cannon after fiery clashes overnight. Several p...

UPDATE 1-UK Conservatives: No more preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives said on Sunday they would end preferential treatment for European Union migrants from January 2021 if they win an election next month.The level of immigration and concerns over the pressur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019