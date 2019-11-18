International Development News
PM Modi praises Rajya Sabha for putting India on track of progress

Prime Minister was addressing the Media before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament today.

Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi described the current session of Parliament as a very important one as it would be the Rajya Sabha's 250th Session and also the 70th Year of the Indian Constitution.

He praised the Rajya Sabha for playing a major role in putting India on the track of progress.

"Friends, this is the last session of Parliament for 2019 and also an important session as it is the 250th Session of the Rajya Sabha, which played a pivotal role in the development and progress of India"

On the 26th of November, India would be observing its 70th Constitution Day. The Indian Constitution was adopted on the 26th of November 1949 marks the completion of 70 years this year.

Prime Minister said the Constitution as the great doctrine that upheld the Unity, Integrity, and Diversity of India.

"On the 26th of November, we are celebrating the 70th Constitution Day completing 70 years since its adoption. This constitution upholds the country's Unity, the country's Integrity, India's diversity. It encompasses in itself the beauty of India. And it is the driving force of the country. This session of Parliament should become a source of awareness to the public about the 70 years of our constitution"

Prime Minister appealed to all the MPs to actively and positively participate in various discussions as was the previous session, in order to help the country get the best out of their discussions, so that it can be used for the progress and welfare of the country.

"Last few days we had the opportunity to meet the various leaders of almost all parties. This session, like the previous one which met immediately after the formation of the new government, should also involve the active and positive participation of all the MPs. The last session saw unprecedented achievements. I have to publicly acknowledge with pride that these achievements belong to neither the Government nor the treasury benches but to that of the whole Parliament; all the members are the rightful owners of these achievements.

I once again express my gratitude to all the MPs for their active participation and hope that this session also would with renewed vigor work for the progress of the country.

We want a discussion on all issues and it is necessary we have great debates either for or against and use the best solutions that come out of it for the betterment and welfare of the country.

I wish all the Members their very best."

(With Inputs from PIB)

