International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP MLAs return to House, accuse Speaker of denying leader of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 23:05 IST
BJP MLAs return to House, accuse Speaker of denying leader of
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition BJP MLAs who have been on a dharna in the Assembly premises demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a woman panchayat official, on Monday returned to the House after two days, but again accused Speaker S N Patro of not allowing the Leader of the Opposition to speak on the matter. The BJP law-makers were staging a silent dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Assembly premises since Saturday. They had boycotted the proceedings alleging that they are not allowed to speak on the death of the woman panchayat official in Jajpur district.

"We returned to the House in the post-lunch session today as per the request of the Speaker. But, he did not allow me to complete my speech and all off a sudden adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow. This appears indecent in Parliamentary democracy," Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik told PTI outside the House. They had protested in the House by covering their mouths with black scarves before going to stage the dharna near the Gandhi statue. The party MLAs led by Naik had also walked to the Raj Bhavan earlier on Monday and submitted a memorandum drawing the attention of the Governor Ganeshi Lal in this regard.

Naik said they agreed to return to the House after Speaker Patro sent a delegation comprising Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha and government chief whip Pramila Mallick to them. "However, I feel humiliated again when the speaker all of a sudden adjourned the House in middle of my speech," Naik said adding that his party leaders are deliberating on the next course of action.

Asked why they agreed to return to House before fulfilment of their demands, Naik said, "We know there are several issues to be discussed in the House. The BJP does not want to waste public money by paralyzing the House. Therefore, we returned." In his speech, Naik reiterated his party's demand for a CBI probe into the death of panchayat extension officer Smitarani Biswal, whose body was found in a private guest house owned by a BJD leader in Jajpur district on October 16. "We demand the accused be booked for murder instead of abetment to suicide. This apart, we also demand the arrest of four others who were present at the guest house during Smitarani's death. It is a clear case of rape and murder," Naik said.

He also demanded action against the Jajpur SP who was allegedly indulged in character assassination of the deceased. Naik said, the Speaker suddenly adjourned the House when he raised an issue relating to financial transaction between the arrested person and a private company.

The members of the BJP have been demanding a CBI investigation into the Smitarani Biswal death case since November 13, the first day of the winter session of the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from LGBT campaigners. The fast-food chains charitable arm, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...

Will decide on joining Sena-led alliance after CMP: Shetti

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti on Monday said his party will decide on joining a prospective Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra after they declare their common minimum programme CMP. The three parties have said they have...

Four Indian soldiers, two civilians killed in Siachen avalanche

Four Indian army officers and two porters were killed on Monday in an avalanche on the Siachen Glacier, a defence spokesman said on Monday. The incident, in which eight other people were trapped, occurred at an altitude of 19,000 feet on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019