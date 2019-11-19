Poland to continue reform of justice system - PM

Poland will continue to overhaul its justice system, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday in a speech laying out policy plans after the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won a general election on Oct. 13. Critics at home and abroad say PiS introduced changes to the court system that subvert the rule of law during its first four years in power.

Morawiecki gave no further details.

