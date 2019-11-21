International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bills

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 04:00 IST
UPDATE 4-U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, sending them to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign or veto amid delicate trade talks with Beijing. The House voted 417 to 1 for the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," which had passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday. Strong support for the measure had been expected, as House members passed a similar bill last month.

The legislation, which has angered Beijing, would require the State Department to certify at least once per year that the Chinese-ruled city retains enough autonomy to qualify for the special U.S. trading consideration that helped it become a world financial center. It also would provide for sanctions against officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong have been protesting in the streets amid increasing violence and fears that Beijing will ratchet up its response to stop the civil disobedience. The protesters are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when Britain handed it back to China. Republican Senator Marco Rubio was a main sponsor of the Senate-passed bill, which was co-sponsored by Republican Senator Jim Risch and Democratic Senators Bob Menendez and Ben Cardin.

The House passed by 417 to 0 a second bill, which the Senate also approved unanimously on Tuesday, to ban the export of certain crowd-control munitions to Hong Kong police forces. That measure bans the export of items such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns. The White House declined to comment on whether the president intended to sign or veto the legislation. But vetoes would be difficult to sustain given that the measures passed both the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House with almost no objections.

A two-thirds majority would be required in both the Senate and House to override a veto. In Beijing on Wednesday, China condemned the legislation's passage, and vowed strong countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

China's Foreign Ministry said this month that China had lodged "stern representations" with the United States about the legislation and urged that it not be passed into law, saying it would not only harm Chinese interests and China-U.S. relations, but the United States' own interests too. It said China would "inevitably take vigorous measures to firmly respond, to staunchly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests."

Trump prompted questions about his commitment to protecting freedoms in Hong Kong when he referred in August to its mass street protests as "riots" that were a matter for China to deal with. Trump has since called on China to handle the issue humanely, while warning that if anything bad happened in Hong Kong, it could be bad for talks to end a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 mln -Asahi

Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen 5.25 million of the companys money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.A spoke...

Trail Blazers waive Gasol, could become coach

Six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-1 power forward said Wednesday. Signed in July as a free agent, Gasol, 39, did not play a game this season while trying to recover from surgery on his lef...

UPDATE 1-Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday...

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assads forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019