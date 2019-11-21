International Development News
NCP leaders meet ahead of joint meeting with Cong

A key meeting of NCP leaders is underway to discuss the modalities of an alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, party sources said.

In a separate meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

