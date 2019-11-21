NCP leaders meet ahead of joint meeting with Cong
A key meeting of NCP leaders is underway to discuss the modalities of an alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, party sources said.
In a separate meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- Congress Working Committee
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
There was consensus between BJP and Shiv Sena before polls on sharing CM's post: Raut
Shiv Sena left with no option, has form govt with BJP: Athawale
BJP-Shiv Sena should form govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Dhotre
Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
UP Shiv Sena leader booked for attempt to rape