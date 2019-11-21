International Development News
Development News Edition

59 Constables graduate from Royal New Zealand Police College

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said today’s graduation means 1825 new Police have been deployed all over the country since October 2017.

59 Constables graduate from Royal New Zealand Police College
“The rollout of new Police has set records all over the country, especially regions like Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Eastern and Central Districts and the South Island,” Winston Peters said. Image Credit: Twitter(@winstonpeters)

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said today's graduation means 1825 new Police have been deployed all over the country since October 2017.

Coalition achievements in police recruitment and community safety initiatives include:

2019 projected to see the largest increase in Police numbers, outside the merger of Police and traffic safety services in 1992-1993, since Police were first established in 1886.

Total Police workforce is now the largest it has ever been and expected to surpass 14,000 by early 2020.

Police constabulary stands at 9838 officers, an increase of more than 11% since the start of the 2017-18 financial year.

The current recruitment drive has seen the number of Maori Police officers exceed 1000 for the first time, the number of female officers exceeds 2000 for the first time and Pasifika officers exceed 500 for the first time.

"After nine years of neglect the Coalition Government has well and truly turned around the decline in numbers of frontline police who help keep our communities safe," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I'm incredibly proud that this year the Government will deliver the largest growth in police numbers ever recorded in a single year, outside of major restructuring, since the Police force was established in 1886.

"I grew up in a Police household and I know first-hand that frontline officers are at the heart of every neighborhood, rural district, small town, and big urban centre," says Jacinda Ardern.

"The graduation of Recruit Wing 332 is a historic moment for the Coalition Government. It delivers on a fundamental promise to help Police focus on crime prevention and build safer and more connected communities," Winston Peters said.

"The Coalition Agreement made a strong commitment to increase the number of new Police to help tackle organised crime and that is exactly what we are delivering on.

"The big increase in Police numbers means we now have significantly more frontline officers for communities outside the main centers in provincial New Zealand which was forgotten by the previous Government.

"The rollout of new Police has set records all over the country, especially regions like Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Eastern and Central Districts and the South Island," Winston Peters said.

"The wellbeing of communities has always been central to our Government's programme," says Stuart Nash. "The constables graduating today have a tough job ahead of them."

"They will work to remove unlawful firearms from our communities, fight the threat from organised crime, gangs, and extremist networks, reduce harm from methamphetamine, and disrupt transnational crime, child sex exploitation, and cyber-crime.

"Police are committed to reducing family harm, cutting the road toll, and responding to mental health callouts which have now grown to around 33,000 a year.

"Wing 332 continues the strong commitment to increased diversity in Police. There are 11 foreign-born officers in the latest wing, who speak ten foreign languages between them.

"One new officer is the first Afghan-born woman to join New Zealand Police, after arriving here as a seven-year-old. One is descended from a "Peeler", or London Police officer from the 19th century and another has family members in the police in India.

"Forty-two percent of this wing are women, 15 percent are Maori, five percent Pasifika and five percent Asian. The youngest is 18 and the eldest is 40. They all have great cause to be proud of their achievements today, and we are proud of them," Mr. Nash says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Japan's yen gains, yuan down on trade woes, Hong Kong strife

The Japanese yen firmed against the dollar on Thursday after sources close to the White House told Reuters that a U.S.-China trade deal is unlikely this year, shattering investor hopes of a partial agreement soon and boosting safe-haven ass...

Russia opens investigation into space centre fraud after Putin rebuke

Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened two criminal cases into the management of a company involved in building the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a space center in the countrys the Far East. The announcement came less than two weeks...

Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests - security sources

Two people were killed and 38 wounded early on Thursday after Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.The cause of death in both cases was tear gas cani...

Australia skittle Pakistan to seize control at the Gabba

Brisbane, Nov 21 AFP Australia seized the advantage on the opening day of the first Test when they bowled Pakistan out for 240 just before stumps at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. After the visitors resisted stubbornly in the first sess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019