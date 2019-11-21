Delhi water quality row: BJP holds protest near Kejriwal's residence

Carrying water samples from various parts of Delhi, BJP members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday, days after a report said drinking water in the national capital was unfit for drinking.

Kejriwal is forcing people to drink this "polluted" water in the name of free supply by his government, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who led the protesters.

According to a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16, all water samples collected from Delhi failed quality tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)