International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. Navy will not remove Gallagher's status as SEAL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. Navy will not remove Gallagher's status as SEAL
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the U.S. Navy's handling of a U.S. Navy SEAL whose rank he recently restored following a court martial, saying he would not allow the service to remove his SEALS status.

"The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!" Trump said in a post on Twitter. A military jury convicted Gallagher of illegally posing with an Islamic State detainee's corpse while deployed to Iraq in 2017 but acquitted him of murder, prompting a demotion in rank and pay but not prison time.

Trump last week restored his rank and pay, and pardoned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-warcrimes-pardon/trump-pardons-army-officers-restores-navy-seals-rank-in-war-crimes-cases-idUSKBN1XP2G4 two Army officers who were separately accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. U.S. officials and Gallagher's lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday that Navy officials were considering whether to remove him from the Navy's special operations force.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said at the time that Gallagher and three other SEALs were likely to be notified on Wednesday that they must appear before a board that will decide whether they should be stripped of their SEAL status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Strike at Canada's biggest railroad enters third day as talks continue

A strike at Canadas biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, entered its third day on Thursday, as the company said talks were continuing with workers, assisted by federally appointed mediators. Some 3,200 unionized employees, includ...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar included in both T20 and ODI squads for West Indies series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar included in both T20 and ODI squads for West Indies series....

British Sikhs award Imran Khan to mark Guru Nanak anniversary

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards ceremony in the UK to coincide with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations for Guru Nanak. The awards, hosted at the Mayor of Londons he...

Alliance of 'dejected politicians' don't want tax-paid clean money in electoral politics: Piyush Goyal on Cong attack on electoral bonds. PTI KR JTR NAB NSDNSD

Alliance of dejected politicians dont want tax-paid clean money in electoral politics Piyush Goyal on Cong attack on electoral bonds. PTI KR JTR NAB NSDNSD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019