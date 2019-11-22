International Development News
Lebanon's leaders make joint appearance at military parade

Beirut, Nov 22 (AP) Lebanon's top politicians are attending a military parade on the country's 76th Independence Day. They appeared together Friday for the first time since the government resigned amid nationwide protests.

Lebanon's president, parliament speaker and resigned prime minister sat together under a canopy at the Defense Ministry. The traditional military parade in central Beirut has been called off as a protest camp still occupies the area, more than a month after anti-government demonstrations broke out.

The limited Independence Day display reflects the nation's somber mood. Lebanon is facing its most serious political and economic crises in years. A deadlock among the top leaders has failed to produce a government.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned two weeks into the protests, which have targeted Lebanon's entire political class. (AP) AMS

AMS

