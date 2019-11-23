International Development News
Development News Edition

Amid singing and dancing, PNG's Bougainville starts independence vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bougainville
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 08:31 IST
Amid singing and dancing, PNG's Bougainville starts independence vote
Image Credit: Freepik

Amid singing, dancing and the beat of drums, John Momis, the president of Papua New Guinea's region of Bougainville, was one of the first to cast his ballot early on Saturday in a referendum on whether to become the world's newest nation. Voters in the island cluster at the heart of the Pacific are expected to overwhelmingly back independence, Sydney's Lowy Institute think-tank says, at a time when Australia, China, and the United States are jostling to step up regional influence.

Momis, accompanied by his wife Elizabeth and senior leaders, voted at a polling station in Bel Isi Park in the interim regional capital of Buka while urging voters to stick to a peace process brokered between combatants two decades ago. "Bougainville has come a long way," said Momis, raising his voting paper before putting it in the ballot box. He thanked government officials in PNG and Bougainville for their resilience in arriving peacefully at the moment of the vote.

The non-binding referendum, which runs from Saturday to Dec. 7, is a key part of a peace agreement reached in the aftermath of a decade-long war between Bougainville's rebel fighters and PNG forces took about 20,000 lives. The fighting was triggered by disputes over the now-shuttered Panguna gold and copper mine, run at the time by a forerunner of giant miner Rio Tinto, set off by anger over land royalties and rivers polluted by mining.

On Saturday, people queues formed at polling stations across the South Pacific archipelago, where more than 200,000 people have registered to vote, with many people holding the region's predominantly blue flag. "It gives this generation of Bougainvilleans a chance to achieve the dreams and aspirations of our forefathers," said Gerald Turumanu, from the southern village of Malaita.

The result of the referendum, which offers voters the choice of independence or more autonomy, will go before the PNG parliament in its capital, Port Moresby, and be subject to negotiation. Ahead of the vote, chief referendum officer Mauricio Claudio said ballots from different areas would be mixed together to eliminate any risk of reprisals.

"This is to give assurance to the voters that they will not face retribution or reprisals after the polls because of how they voted," Claudio added. One of the poorest areas of PNG, Bougainville boasts large deposits of gold and copper that the government wants to develop to finance its independence.

Discussion over how Bougainville would sustain its independence is likely to dominate negotiations after the referendum, two PNG ministers told Reuters earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Amid singing and dancing, PNG's Bougainville starts independence vote

Amid singing, dancing and the beat of drums, John Momis, the president of Papua New Guineas region of Bougainville, was one of the first to cast his ballot early on Saturday in a referendum on whether to become the worlds newest nation. Vot...

PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for M...

Celtics' Walker stretchered off floor

Boston guard Kemba Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher with a possible neck injury during the second quarter of the Celtics Friday night road game against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics were on defense when Walker attempted to st...

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is new Maharashtra Chief Minister

BJPs Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.The National Conference Partys Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.Pawar is the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019