International Development News
Development News Edition

Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 09:18 IST
Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am
Representative image

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 6 injured in Colombia's police station explosion

At least three people were killed and six others suffered injuries following an explosion in the Colombian city of Santander de Quilichao late on Friday. An explosive device reportedly planted in a vehicle detonated in a police station, Spu...

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed. The overall air quality index in the city read 340 at 9 am, down from 360 at 4 pm on Friday.Most of the air quality monitor...

Sixers hand slumping Spurs 8th straight loss

Tobias Harris scored 26 points while Joel Embiid added 21 points and 14 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Friday. Al Horford scored 18 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 to carry the Sixers to ...

Jazz hang on to defeat Warriors

Mike Conley and Bogan Bogdanovic combined for 10 points in a 16-2, second-quarter burst Friday night that propelled the host Utah Jazz to a 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors. In winning a second straight game, the Jazz led by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019