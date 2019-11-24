International Development News
Development News Edition

At Trump impeachment hearings, 'American Dream' looms large

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:35 IST
At Trump impeachment hearings, 'American Dream' looms large
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

As impeachment hearings play out in Washington, high-level officials, many of them immigrants or children of immigrants, who have testified before Congress are being forced to defend their loyalty to the United States. Ukrainian-born Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert, rebuffed attacks by proudly stating at the proceedings: "The uniform I wear today is that of the United States Army." Like many of his peers who have testified, he embodies the "American Dream," as an immigrant who rose to the top.

Having displayed exemplary service to their country, they boast of patriotic gratitude for the United States, which gave them opportunity -- and for some, refuge from oppression. But that attitude has given them little cover from attack as they participate in the impeachment investigation against Donald Trump, spurred by a phone call in which he asked Ukraine to investigate one of his potential 2020 presidential election opponents.

Vindman, whose family fled anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union to New York when he was just three, has been subject to sharp criticism from the president and his allies. As a respected member of the White House National Security Council, he testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday wearing his dress blue uniform displaying his combat infantry badge, campaign ribbons and a Purple Heart received for wounds suffered by a roadside bomb in Iraq.

Following his testimony, which touched on the pressure the president's cohorts had placed on Kyiv, Trump cast doubts on his allegiance. One guest commentator on the conservative TV channel Fox News even accused him of being a spy for Ukraine.

During the hearing, an attorney for the House Republicans questioned him at length about the fact that a Ukrainian official had offered him the position of minister of defense in Kiev. Vindman explained that he never knew if the offer was serious and immediately declined. Repeating multiple times that he is an American, he told the Intelligence Committee that "as a young man I decided that I wanted to spend my life serving the nation that gave my family refuge from authoritarian oppression."

Two day later, former national security council expert Fiona Hill, who was Vindman's superior, echoed the same message. Almost "everyone immigrated to the United States at some point in their family history. And this is for me what really makes America great," said Hill who was born in England and became an American "by choice" in 2002.

"This country has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England. I grew up poor with a very distinctive working-class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement," she said. She herself has been described by far-right detractors as a "globalist" and "mole" of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who is often the subject of anti-Semitic campaigns.

Hill joked about the matter but said she was furious that the former ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who was born in Canada to parents who fled the Soviet and Nazi regimes, suffered such attacks. Yovanovitch was called back to the United States in May, after a smear campaign orchestrated by Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Her absence, Democrats say, gave Trump and his allies freer rein in the country.

Less than an hour into the hearing, the president erupted spectacularly on Twitter with an attack on the highly regarded former envoy. Asked what effect Trump's tweet might have on her and other witnesses, Yovanovitch appeared unnerved.

"It's very intimidating," she told the panel, after also speaking of her "gratitude for all that this country has given my family and me." US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, whose parents fled Nazi Germany first to Uruguay and then to Seattle in the United States, grew up in a family that he said "was eager for freedom and hungry for opportunity." In an editorial, Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer called out what he said was a "subliminal theme" running through the proceedings: that immigrants fleeing oppression "became zealous defenders - only to see a dangerous demagogue threaten to drag their country into a muck."

Adam Schiff, chairman of the Democratic-controlled House committee conducting the impeachment inquiry, said that "the few immigrant stories we've heard just in the course of these hearings are among the most powerful I think I've ever heard. "You and Colonel Vindman and others are the best of this country and you came here by choice and we are so blessed that you did," he told Hill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar returns home, meets supporters

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday and later met his supporters and some party leaders. The 60...

SC commences hearing in Maharashtra govt formation matter

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. A three-judge bench...

Couture leads Sharks past Islanders with OT goal

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing and the host San Jose Sharks handed the New York Islanders a rare setback with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night. Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, ...

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea can't be allowed

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea cant be allowed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019