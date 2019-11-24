International Development News
FACTBOX-UK PM Johnson's election plan: Brexit, nurses and lower business rates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched his Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday, setting out plans to employ another 50,000 nurses, lower business rates for retailers and get Brexit done. Below are some of the policies set out by the party:

- It promised 23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) worth of tax cuts and public spending between 2020 and 2024, saying the impact on the government's day-to-day current budget would be close to zero - It will start putting Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement through parliament before Christmas so that Britain can leave the European Union by the end of January.

- The party vowed to deliver 50,000 more nurses, with students receiving a grant during training to help with their cost of living which will not have to be repaid. - It will establish immigration controls and end freedom of movement. The manifesto said there would be fewer lower-skilled migrants and overall numbers would come down. Qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals will be offered fast-track visas.

- It will review business rates and start by cutting rates for retailers and other venues such as cinemas, pubs and grassroots music venues. - It will increase the tax credit rate to 13% and review the definition of R&D to incentivise further investment.

