Ship Recycling Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow by Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya, according to the business list of Lok Sabha. The proposed bill restricts and prohibits the use or installation of hazardous materials, whether a ship is meant for recycling or not.

This proposed bill will also provide the legal framework and lay down statutory mechanism which will ensure safe and sound recycling of ships. According to the Shiping Ministry, the key benefits of this bill will increase business and consolidate India's position as the market leader. Accession to HongKong Convention (HKC) Bill by India will raise the brand value of ships recycling yards located at Alang (Gujarat), Mumbai Port (Maharashtra), Kolkata Port (West Bengal) and Azhikkal (Kerala).

Accession to HKC will leverage the claim of 18 ship recycling yards who have applied for inclusion in the EU list. Hoping for an increase in business about 72 ships recycling Plots out of 131 operational plots at Alang have already obtained Certificate of Compliance at their own cost. Ships shall be surveyed and certified on the inventory of hazardous material used in ships. (ANI)

