International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 06:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Clashes broke out between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, early on Monday, as tensions escalated when demonstrators blocked the main bridge.

Lebanon has faced five weeks of anti-government protests, fuelled by anger at corruption among the sectarian politicians who have governed Lebanon for decades. Demonstrators want to see the entire ruling class gone from power. Hezbollah and Amal were both represented in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who quit on Oct. 29 after the protests began. The heavily armed Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, had opposed Hariri's resignation.

Army soldiers and riot police formed a barrier separating the protesters from the supporters of the Shi'ite groups on the main road known as the Ring Bridge as rocks were thrown by both sides, television footage broadcast by Lebanese media showed. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, three local television stations reported.

Supporters of Hezbollah and Amal waved the groups' flags. Earlier, they had chanted: "Shia, Shia" and slogans in support of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. On the other side, demonstrators chanted: "Revolution, revolution". Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed reported that fighting apparently broke out when Hezbollah and Amal supporters blamed other demonstrators for making offensive comments about Nasrallah. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The ground was strewn with rocks. A motorcycle was set on fire. The Lebanese civil defense said on its Twitter account that it was administering first aid to five people suffering from "various injuries."

It was the worst tension in Beirut since a mob loyal to Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed the main protest camp in central Beirut last month. The protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019