LS adjourned as Cong members storm well over Maha govt issue
Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.
Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals. Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.
PTI KR NAB DV DV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Om Birla
- Lok Sabha
- Maharashtra
- House
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- TN Prathapan
- Hibi Eden
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
Cambodia lifts house arrest restrictions on opposition figure
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
Kharge meets Maharashtra Cong MLAs to discuss impasse