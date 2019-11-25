Uproarious scenes in LS: Leaders express concern

The uproarious scenes witnessed by Lok Sabha on Monday dominated the meeting of floor leaders of all parties and they expressed concern that such incidents hurt the dignity of the House, sources said. Two Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha carrying a big manner to protest against the swearing-in of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra following which Speaker Om Birla requested them to go back to their seats.

After his warnings went unheeded, Birla ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers. The issue of Congress MPs storming the Well was discussed at length during the business advisory committee meeting which lasted for more than 90 minutes, the sources said.

In the meeting, floor leaders of all parties, including Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, expressed concern that such incidents hurt the dignity of the house, they said. The business advisory committee, is a panel comprising floor leaders of all political parties and is chaired by the Lok Sabha speaker. It discusses and decides the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House in the coming week.

During the meeting all leaders acknowledged that the incident has hurt the speaker and should be avoided.

