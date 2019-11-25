International Development News
Opp demand CMs statement on dalit girl rape & suicide case

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 25-11-2019 22:06 IST
Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed repeated adjournments as the opposition BJP and Congress members created a ruckus in the well of the House demanding a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the alleged rape and suicide of a dalit girl in Jagatsinghpur district. The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra.

Quoting a newspaper report, Mishra alleged that a dalit girl was frequently raped, even raped in presence of her parents and the local police did not take any action leading to a situation where the hapless girl committed suicide. The police later registered a case under 306 (abetment) under IPC against the accused person and not under the 302 (murder) of IPC, he alleged.

Mishra said the incident took place at Tentoi village under Naugaon police station area of Jagatsinghpur district. The hapless girl finally committed suicide for being denied of justice on November 7, he alleged.

Mishra also quoted Tirtol MLA and BJD SC Cell president Bishnu Charan Das who has also condemned the incident and blamed the local police. "The incident could have been averted had the police taken prompt action," Mishra said quoting the BJD MLA.

He criticised the chief minister who during his statement in the House on Friday had accused the opposition of politicising the human tragedy, particularly relating to women. "Politicising any human tragedy especially relating to women is inhuman. This kind of politics will never give any return," Patnaik had said while replying to the debate on the Home department's demand on Friday.

Mishra asked: "If opposition will not raise the issue, then why actions are not taken against culprits. Why the Chief Minister is silent on the rape and suicide of a dalit girl in Jagatsinghpur district?" "If the Chief Minister thinks that cases of harassment against women shouldnt be discussed inside the Assembly, he has no moral right to retain the CM post," Mishra said. The Congress members demanded a ruling from the chair for a statement by the chief minister. They along with BJP members trooped into well of the House and demanded a ruling from the chair.

The proceeding of the House was disrupted during the pre-lunch session as Speaker S N Patro preferred to begin other legislative business when the opposition members were shouting in the well. Unable to run the house, Patro adjourned the House at least four times and convened an all-party meeting to resolve the matter. As the opposition remain adamant on their views and continued to demand a statement from the chief minister, the Speaker in a ruling asked the state government to make a statement in the House on Tuesday.

BJP legislature party deputy leader B C Das, talking to reporters outside the House, also criticized the Chief Ministers remark of "politicising human tragedy". Government chief whip Pramilla Mallick defended the government and claimed that prompt action is being taken in women related cases by the Naveen Patnaik government..

