Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry and Employer Support presented

“The partnership this investment creates with defense industry is deep and wide-ranging, reflected in the winners for this year’s Awards,” says Ron Mark. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry and Employer Support for 2019 were presented at Parliament last night.

"Hosting the awards in Parliament is recognition of the important role played by Defence industry in ensuring the New Zealand Defence Force is equipped, trained and supported to do the job New Zealanders expect it to do, often under very difficult conditions and at short notice," says Defence Minister Ron Mark.

"Since coming to office, the Coalition Government has approved investments worth over $3 billion in new military capability and infrastructure.

"The partnership this investment creates with defense industry is deep and wide-ranging, reflected in the winners for this year's Awards," says Ron Mark.

Also recognized were those companies which have demonstrated excellence in supporting their employees' contribution to New Zealand's national defense and community wellbeing as members of the New Zealand Reserves and Cadet Forces.

"Without that support, our Reserves could not train and our cadet forces would cease being part of our communities."

Industry excellence was also recognized for those working with the Defence Force in helping our young people turn their lives around through the Limited Service Volunteer programme.

"The LSV programme gives trainees a sense of purpose, discipline, and motivation. However, it is through meaningful employment as graduates that lives are truly transformed. This year's winner of the LSV Employer Recognition Award has helped turn around many lives."

At the heart of the Coalition Government's investment in Defence is a commitment to maintaining a Defence Force that supports national security, national resilience and the wellbeing of our communities.

"In working with the Ministry of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force to achieve this, the Defence industry also invests in our communities creating jobs, generating revenue and driving innovation, including in the regions.

"I congratulate the nominees and finalists who through their excellence and service have earned the respect of those who put them forward for an award," says Ron Mark.

The 2019 category winners are:

New Zealand Cadet Force Employer of the Year: Pringle Beleski and Associates

New Zealand Defence Force Reservist Employer of the Year: Talley's Group

Limited Service Volunteer Employer of the Year: Fulton Hogan

Outstanding Contribution to the Limited Service Volunteer Programme: Christine Fernyhough

Provision of a Service to Defence less than $15 million: Silverstripe

Provision of a product to Defence less than $15 million: EPE Trusted to Protect Ltd

Provision of a service or product to Defence greater than $15 million: Østenjø Rederi

Special Award: Kenny Didham

Special Award: Simon Manning

New Zealand Defence Force Reservist of the Year: Sergeant Timothy Burke

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

