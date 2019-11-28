International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: MDMK stages protest against newly elected Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:16 IST
Delhi: MDMK stages protest against newly elected Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

MDMK leader Vaiko and his party workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning against newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police said.

The protestors have been detained and taken to Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said.

The Sri Lankan president will be on a three-day visit to India from November 28-30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-In Trump era, Europeans want a very different foreign policy: Peter Apps

As indicators of how Americas allies now feel about Washington after three years of Donald Trump, there are a few statistics more stark than those on how Germans think about relying on the U.S. nuclear deterrent. In a survey published this ...

Leafs pummel Wings for third straight under Keefe

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to notch the shutout, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs rolled past the reeling Detroit Red Wings 6-0 on Wednesday. The Leafs are 3-0-0 since Sheldon Keefe rep...

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019