Delhi: MDMK stages protest against newly elected Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
MDMK leader Vaiko and his party workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning against newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police said.
The protestors have been detained and taken to Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said.
The Sri Lankan president will be on a three-day visit to India from November 28-30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
