Delhi: MDMK stages protest against newly elected Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

MDMK leader Vaiko and his party workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning against newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police said.

The protestors have been detained and taken to Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said.

The Sri Lankan president will be on a three-day visit to India from November 28-30.

