Kashmir Valley peaceful like never before: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:33 IST
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was never so "quiet" and "peaceful" the way it stands today after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Speaking at the launch of a book, "Nehru's Himalayan Blunders: The Accession of Jammu and Kashmir", by former judge S N Aggarwal, Swamy said all these brouhaha and threats given by people that "scrap Article 370 and India's link with valley will cut or that there will be fire everywhere" have come to nought in reality.

"The peace in valley that we witnessed in past these months was never the case before. People from the valley call and tell me that 'aise pehle kabhi nahi hua' (it has never been like this). Jammu is quiet. Ladakh is quiet. "And the news of violence and fear that you hear from valley also is coming from only three districts out of the 14. That also because these places had militants hiding there well before," he said.

The valley is witnessing a security and communication lockdown since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was followed with the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Swamy's views were echoed by retired Major General G D Bakshi, who said it was the accurate deputation of the Indian Army by the Centre that has led to elusive peace in the valley after good 60 years.

"I remember people saying that there will be a blood-bath if Article 370 was revoked...nothing happened. And believe me nothing will happen in future also. The Centre has shown the courage and done the right thing by throwing Articles 370 and 35A into trash bin where it belongs," he added. Talking about Pakistan, Swamy said India should take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too are not willing to be with Pakistan and India should help them, he added.

"That is the only way you can have peace in India for good. Otherwise, Pakistan, no matter how bad it is doing economically, they will always try and do some thing or the other to hurt India," he said. Published by Garuda Prakashan, the book, 'Nehru's Himalayan Blunders: The Accession of Jammu and Kashmir', claims to document "major errors" committed by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

