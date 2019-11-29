International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong set for fresh protests as police end university siege

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:00 IST
Hong Kong set for fresh protests as police end university siege
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Photo/ANI

Hong Kong police on Friday said they were ending their siege of a university campus that became a battleground with pro-democracy protesters as activists vowed to hold fresh rallies and strikes in the coming days. Renewed calls to hit the streets came after Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam refused further political concessions despite a landslide victory for pro-democracy parties in local elections last weekend.

Sunday's district council polls delivered a stinging rebuke to the financial hub's pro-Beijing establishment and undermined their argument that a silent majority were tired of the nearly six months of increasingly violent protests. They also ushered in a rare period of calm following weeks of spiraling unrest, with no clashes or tear gas battles between protesters and police for more than a week.

But the calm spell looks set to end as public anger grows once more over the lack of response to the election results by Beijing and Hong Kong's leaders. In China this week, state media has sought to downplay and discredit the weekend ballot while Lam, who boasts record-low approval ratings, has acknowledged public dissatisfaction but ruled out further concessions.

Online forums used to organize the mass movement have since called for a major rally on Sunday and a strike on Monday targeting the morning commute. "If the communist Hong Kong government ignores public opinion, we will blossom everywhere for five or six days straight... We have to set a deadline," read one post on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, which got heavy approval from users.

The calls raise the spectre of a return to the kind of weekly political chaos that has battered Hong Kong for nearly six months and plunged the city into recession. On Friday, police said they were closing the book on one of the most violent chapters of the protest movement -- the siege of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The sprawling red-brick campus became a battleground on November 17 between police and protesters armed with bows and arrows as well as Molotov cocktails. The standoff settled into a tense stalemate during which hundreds fled the campus -- some making daring escapes, others caught and beaten by officers during failed breakouts -- leaving a dwindling core of holdouts surrounded by police cordons.

After university leaders said almost all protesters had left, police teams moved in on Thursday to gather a huge haul of Molotov cocktails and other weapons left behind after the occupation. On Friday, police said the removal of dangerous materials was nearly complete and the campus would be handed back to university officials later in the afternoon.

"Police colleagues from outside will remove the cordon and reopen the roads as soon as possible," Assistant Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming told reporters. Hong Kong's protests are fuelled by years of seething anger over China's perceived erosion of liberties in the semi-autonomous city.

Millions of Hong Kongers marched in protest rallies throughout the summer after Lam's government introduced a bill allowing extraditions to the authoritarian mainland. It was belatedly withdrawn under public pressure, but by then violent clashes between police and protesters had become the norm and the movement had snowballed into wider calls for police accountability and fully free elections.

Beijing denies stamping out Hong Kong's liberties and has portrayed the protests as a foreign-backed "color revolution" aimed at destabilizing mainland China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

Hong Kongs benchmark index dropped 2 on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines. The Hang Seng index was down 2 at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Ent...

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019