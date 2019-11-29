International Development News
Development News Edition

Development will continue without harming environment; Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey project

Hours after newly-sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered to stop the work on Aarey metro car shed project, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday asserted that the development will continue in the state but without harming the environment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:33 IST
Development will continue without harming environment; Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey project
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray talking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after newly-sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered to stop the work on Aarey metro car shed project, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday asserted that the development will continue in the state but without harming the environment. Speaking to ANI, Aditya said, "All the people in Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development work will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped."

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Government passed an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project, over which trees were felled in October. "I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," the Chief Minister said at a press conference earlier in the day.

A massive controversy had erupted in October over the felling of trees for the construction of a metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey area, which is considered the lungs of the city. The felling of trees in the area had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pushing for the project and the Thackeray-led party coming out in protest of the proposed car shed.

Over 2,185 trees were razed in the area in concurrence with the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut down trees to make a metro-car shed. In pursuance of the widespread protests which erupted after the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony, the apex court late in October ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as U.S. law on Hong Kong brings back trade fears

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday in a post-holiday shortened session as a U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong reignited trade tensions and retail stocks dipped on signs of a tepid start to in-store Black Friday sales. China on Thursday threatene...

Namibian leader Geingob takes big lead in presidential election

President Hage Geingob took a commanding lead in Namibias presidential election with roughly two-thirds of the votes counted following Wednesdays vote, official data showed on Friday. Geingob, Namibias third leader since the sparsely popula...

Patriots sign K Forbath, release Folk

The New England Patriots released kicker Nick Folk after he underwent an appendectomy earlier this week, the team announced on Friday. Replacing him on the roster ahead of Sundays game against the Houston Texans is free agent kicker Kai For...

Over 160 nations agree to speed landmine clearing

Oslo, Nov 29 AFP The 164 signatory countries to the Mine Ban Treaty MBT agreed Friday to accelerate the work to achieve the goal of a mine-free world in 2025, Norways foreign ministry said. Countries have now agreed that it is necessary to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019