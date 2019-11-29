International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Are you "brain-dead"? Turkey's Erdogan raps Macron before NATO summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Are you "brain-dead"? Turkey's Erdogan raps Macron before NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macron's warning that NATO was dying reflects a "sick and shallow" understanding, telling the French president "you should check whether you are brain dead".

The comments drew a swift rebuke from the French foreign ministry, which summoned Turkey's ambassador to Paris to protest over what a French presidential adviser called "insults". Erdogan was speaking days ahead of a summit of the military alliance, which Macron has said is experiencing "brain death" because of U.S. unpredictability under President Donald Trump and strained ties with Turkey.

The Turkish and French presidents, who have traded criticism over Ankara's cross-border offensive in northeast Syria, will be among NATO leaders meeting at a summit of the transatlantic alliance in Britain on Dec. 4. "I'm addressing Mr. Macron from Turkey and I will say it at NATO: You should check whether you are brain dead first," Erdogan said.

Macron said in an interview three weeks ago there was a lack of strategic coordination between European allies on the one hand and the United States and Turkey, on the other. He has also decried NATO's inability to react to what he called Turkey's "crazy" offensive into northern Syria. On Friday, French officials said they expected substantial clarifications from Erdogan rather than a war of words.

"Let's be clear, these are not statements, they are insults," a presidential adviser said. "The president says things clearly. It's up to Turkey to provide the answers that we and many allies expect." Macron's adviser said that beyond the issue of Turkey's offensive in Syria, its refusal to back a NATO defense plan for the Baltic republics and Poland was unacceptable.

"Turkey can't take the defense plans of Poland and the Baltic countries hostage," the adviser said. Turkey is refusing to back a NATO defense plan for the three Baltic states and Poland unless it secures more political support from its allies for its fight against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.

Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to militant Kurdish separatists in southeast Turkey. Macron's remarks on NATO drew a strong reaction from France's neighbors who say Europe still has to rely heavily on the U.S.-led alliance for its defense. Macron said on Thursday his remarks had been a useful wake-up call and that he would not apologize for saying them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos QB Lock in line to start vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured reserve and start Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Per Rapoport, Lock has taken first-team reps all w...

EU antitrust regulators seek details of Google's data practices - document

European Union EU antitrust regulators are seeking details of Googles data collection practices, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move that could signal yet more regulatory woes for the worlds most popular internet search engine.T...

Soccer-Barca's Dembele out for 10 weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelonas France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for over two months with his third muscle injury of the season, the latest chapter in a career marred by repeated fitness troubles. A statement from the Catalan club on Friday sai...

U.S. to discuss challenges posed by China, 5G with NATO allies

The United States will discuss threats posed by China, including the countrys dominance of 5G telecommunications networks, when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with allies at a NATO summit in London next week, an official told reporters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019