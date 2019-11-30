BJP has ruined economy: Priyanka on falling GDP
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP for the lower GDP growth rate and accused it of making false promises and ruining the country's economy. India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.
"Promise after promise...2 crore jobs every year, double the price of crops, good days, Make in India, making the economy USD 5 trillion... Will any promise be accounted for? Today's GDP growth is 4.5% which shows that all promises are false," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "The BJP has ruined India, which is aspiring to grow, and it's economy due to its failures," she said using a picture with a caption 'lowest GDP in 26 quarters'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
