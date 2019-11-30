International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre determined to implement all Central Acts in J&K and Ladakh: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:35 IST
Centre determined to implement all Central Acts in J&K and Ladakh: Singh
Representative image

The "prophets of doom" predicting "volcanos" in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 have "fallen silent" and the Centre is committed to implementing all central laws in the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. Urging people to cooperate with the government in the implementation of the Central laws, Singh sought to assure them that all central laws are "citizen-friendly" and meant to "benefit the last man in the queue" and "liberate the lower strata of society from the exploitation by the vested interests".

"Let each one of us understand and keep reminding ourselves and those around us that Article 370 is gone and gone forever. It is not going to come back. Even the prophets of doom who were talking of eruption of volcanos and occurrence of earthquakes have fallen silent," Singh said inaugurating a two-day regional conference here. The conference 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' with a focus on 'Jal Shakti' and disaster management was organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with the governments of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who also released a special issue of an e-magazine, 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance' based on successful innovations in the governance in J&K and Ladakh, said Article 370 has "gone as a whole and not in pieces". "With the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the two UTs, it is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that we have to implement all central acts over here.

"There are 854 Central acts which need to be implemented here. We just have less than 200 of them. We have to make up for all the lapses of the last seven decades because these are all citizen-friendly acts which are meant to reach the last man in the queue and to liberate the lowest strata of the society from the exploitation at the hands of the vested interests," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office said. He said some laws, like the Prevention of Corruption Act, have already been implemented to facilitate the settlement of corruption cases within two years and the rest are in the pipeline.

Singh said the Centre has taken a very important responsibility at hand and "we are going to take it forward. The Lt Governor has the mandate to do so. These acts are being notified one after the other. Rest assured it is going to happen sooner than later." "As patriotic, right-thinking and responsible citizens, it is our responsibility to cooperate with the government and the lieutenant governor and his administration.

"I will also tell you whether you cooperate or not, this is going to happen. We have made the commitment because we have no right to deprive the common people of J&K and Ladakh of these citizen-friendly laws," he said. Referring to the demands raised by different sections including the lawyers who are on indefinite strike since November 1 against the government's decision to divest judicial courts of its powers to register various documents by creating a new department, he said, "We are not going to succumb because there will be no end to it if one demand is met.

"You have a strange kind of fringe elements, representing vested interests and raising voices. Let us be very clear about it, we have to swallow the bitter pill," Singh said. "We should feel happy that Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years of struggle. This government has gone beyond the imagination of the masses who had actually buried these aspirations," said Singh.

Referring to the Fundamental Right to Free Education under Article 21A of the Constitution and a slew of other central laws like the Dowry Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, the Minimum Wages Act, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents Act, vigilance law, the Central Administrative Tribunal, the Information commission Act, Singh said, "We do not have the majority in the Rajya Sabha. I am personally sitting with the Opposition to convince them to get these amendments through." "We will have to sacrifice our petty interests for the bigger purpose which the prime minister has created for us... we should be celebrating the new set up that has happened after October 31 and feel proud that we are the part of this and we have contributed to it," he said.

The government of India allocated Rs 8,227 per citizen in the country last fiscal but J&K citizens were allocated Rs 27,358, which was nearly four times the average allocation for the citizens in the rest of the country, said Singh, adding "but we still are weeping". "In Fact, we should be feeling guilty why we could not make use of it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers. Pakistani teenag...

Ove 100 engineering graduates compete in Virtusa's

Nasdaq-listed Virtusa Corporation on Saturday said more than 100 engineering graduates from leading universities took part in the national level Hackathon on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, NeuralHack designed to showcase thei...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support Napoli players against "abuse and intimidation"

Napolis decision to fine their team substantial parts of their salaries was unjustified, the world players union FIFPRO said Saturday, adding it was prepared to help make sure the players were not subjected to further abuse and intimidation...

Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thought

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue the difficult balancing act of integrating Manchester Uniteds exciting young talent into a first team still struggling to find consistency when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday. Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019