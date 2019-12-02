Arun Shourie hospitalised after fall in Pune
Former Union minister Arun Shourie sustained a minor head injury after he fainted and has been admitted to a hospital here, a doctor there said on Monday. Shourie, 78, fainted late Sunday night and was rushed to the private hospital, the doctor said.
The former MP received a minor head injury after he fainted, he added. "All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," the doctor said.
Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the BJP and was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 19992004. A prolific writer, he has also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967-1978. He was also the Editor of The Indian Express..
