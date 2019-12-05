Left Menu
Rahul calls Sitharaman 'incompetent', says 'it's not her job to tell India what she eats'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "incompetent" and said that it is not her job to tell India what she eats.

Rahul calls Sitharaman 'incompetent', says 'it's not her job to tell India what she eats'
Rahul Gandhi speaking to people in Mukkam, Kerala on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "incompetent" and said that it is not her job to tell India what she eats. Gandhi's remark against Sitharaman comes after the minister said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.

"I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she had said in Lok Sabha while replying to an MP when asked 'Do you eat onions?". Gandhi, who is in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, said, "Everybody knows the state of the economy in India today. India's biggest strength something that UPA built over 10-15 years has been destroyed. Finance Ministry of the country is asked about onion prices and she has that arrogance to answer that she doesn't eat onion or garlic."

He continued, "Finance Minister's job is not to tell India what she eats. And the fact of the matter is she has no idea on what is going on. Basically she is incompetent. UPA believed in putting competent people in charge of the economy. Mr Modi puts a finance minister who has no idea about economics." Attacking the central government, he further said, "If you want to understand the business, go speak to the small businessman, shopkeepers and manufacturers. The wisdom is there. But you should have the humility to accept that. This is the problem. You will see the economy will continue to go down." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

