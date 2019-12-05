Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha condemns Unnao rape survivor incident amid low attendance in the House

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday condemned the incident of setting on fire the rape survivor in Unnao and called for stringent actions against the culprits.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:43 IST
Rajya Sabha condemns Unnao rape survivor incident amid low attendance in the House
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday condemned the incident of setting on fire the rape survivor in Unnao and called for stringent actions against the culprits. The discussion took place amid low attendance with several benches empty.

In the post-lunch session, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, he has talked to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to get the details of the incident. Naidu said, there is a need to send out a signal that such heinous crime against women will not be accepted and there should be swift actions against the perpetrators.

The Vice-President also expressed unhappiness over poor attendance during parliamentary committees meeting. "It is very strange to find that out of 80 members only 18 members attended, he said. Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) expressed anguish over the incident saying, this is the responsibility of the government to provide adequate security to the rape victims.

Viplove Thakur of Congress said, "This incident is a stigma on the society and there is a need to think where society is heading." She said law and order situation has deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh. Vandana Chavan of the NCP said, there is a need to safeguard women in the country. It is not the VIPs but the women who need security.

The house witnessed two adjournments over the Unnao incident. In the morning session, when the House met for the day, Congress and other Opposition parties' members raised the issue leading to adjournment of the house till noon. In the post-lunch session, the members from Congress, SP, NCP, TMC, and others again created an uproar over the issue and subsequently the house was adjourned till 2.37 P.M.

The Upper House was adjourned during the Zero Hour after Congress wanted a discussion on the incident, following which the House was adjourned for an hour till 12 noon. As the matter was not listed, Naidu declined for deliberations over the issue demanded by the Congress party members. However the Opposition members persisted with their demand for discussion, so Naidu adjourned the house.

The 23-year-old woman, who survived a brutal, was on set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004, when he lost narrowly to Republican...

UPDATE 2-FTSE trails Europe as exporters dip, Glencore tumbles

Londons FTSE 100 slid on Thursday due to a 9 plunge in Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in a hung parliament.Sterling...

UPDATE 5-Pelosi says Democrats to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she has directed a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, a historic step that sets up a fight over whether to oust him from offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019