Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withdraw Bharat Ratna conferred on Rajiv Gandhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Bharat Ratna conferred on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi posthumously in 1991 be withdrawn immediately with new evidence proving that he did not allow the army to be deputed in the national capital to stop the genocide being perpetrated on the Sikhs because his family was behind this dastardly act, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday in a statement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:33 IST
Withdraw Bharat Ratna conferred on Rajiv Gandhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharat Ratna conferred on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi posthumously in 1991 be withdrawn immediately with new evidence proving that he did not allow the army to be deputed in the national capital to stop the genocide being perpetrated on the Sikhs because his family was behind this dastardly act, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday in a statement. The SAD president said the disclosure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has vindicated the SAD's stand that the 1984 massacre could have been averted had Rajiv Gandhi heeded appeals to let the army be called in to tackle arsonists led by Congress party leaders, who systematically targeted the lives and properties of Sikhs.

Badal said that besides Dr Singh's statement the records of the Union Home Ministry also showed that the decision to not call in the army had taken place at a meeting presided over by Rajiv Gandhi. "The entire Sikh community is agitated that a person, who planned the massacre of thousands of Sikhs, oversaw it and even prevented any reprieve to the community despite pleas should continue to retain the highest civilian award of the country even posthumously. This injustice must be corrected and I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw this honour from Rajiv Gandhi expeditiously," he said.

The SAD president said a case should also be registered against Rajiv Gandhi posthumously as well as all others involved in preventing the army from entering Delhi to put an end to the looting and killing being done by Congress goons. "Political appointees, as well as bureaucrats responsible for this criminality, should be awarded exemplary punishment to set an example for future generations that no one could indulge in such barbarity and get away with it".

Badal also appealed to the Union government to erase Rajiv Gandhi's name from all roads, airports, institutions and government schemes immediately. "The country cannot and should not honour someone who has indulged in butchery," the SAD president said, adding all the landmarks and schemes could be renamed to honour martyrs like Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Udham Singh who deserved this honour rightfully".

He said all these steps were in consonance with the sentiments of the Sikh community and would provide rightful closure to the suffering of the victims of the 1984 carnage. Asserting that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should also tell why he was still silent and protecting the Gandhi family even after Dr Manmohan Singh had indicted it for not calling in the army to save the lives of Sikhs set upon by Congress goons.

"It appears being in the good books of the Gandhi family and saving your chair is more important to you than standing up with your community and demanding exemplary punishment for those who conducted genocide against it," added Badal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

MP: BJP stages protest over urea supply, loan waiver

BJP workers led by party general secretary Shivraj Singh Chouhan courted arrest here on Friday during a protest over farmers issues including urea supply. Chouhan, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava, and others were arrest...

Another day, another crisis: PM Johnson mounts defensive UK election campaign

Another campaign day, another crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his quest to hold onto office and, as he repeated to an audience in southeastern England on Friday, to get Brexit done and get Britain out of neutral.Faced with accusa...

UPDATE 7-Four killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Four people including a shooter were killed on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, and several other people were injured, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation thi...

Gadkari calls upon automobile manufacturer to develop eco-friendly vehicles which can use agro-based fuels

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari called upon the automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilize the agro-based fuels produced from bio-mass agricultural-based like paddy straw ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019