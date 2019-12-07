Left Menu
Development News Edition

US probe finds Cambridge Analytica misled Facebook users on data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 01:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:53 IST
US probe finds Cambridge Analytica misled Facebook users on data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

US regulators concluded Friday that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica -- at the center of a massive scandal on the hijacking of Facebook data -- deceived users of the social network about how it collected and handled their personal information. The Federal Trade Commission said its investigation launched in March 2018 concluded that the now-defunct political consulting firm "engaged in deceptive practices to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users for voter profiling and targeting."

The FTC said the British firm, which worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, made "false and misleading" claims when it offered Facebook users a "personality quiz" -- stating it would not download names or any personally identifiable information. The case created a firestorm over data protection when it was disclosed that Cambridge Analytica was able to create psychological profiles using data from millions of Facebook users through the harvesting of the data.

The personality prediction app was downloaded by 270,000 people but also scooped up data from their friends, and fed into an effort by the firm to predict the behavior of individual US voters. It was not immediately clear what impact the FTC findings would have.

The FTC issued an order which prohibits Cambridge Analytica -- which closed in 2018 -- from making false misrepresentations on how it handles personal data and requires compliance with a US-EU privacy agreement. The FTC reached a settlement earlier this year with Cambridge Analytica's former CEO Alexander Nix and app developer Aleksandr Kogan that requires them to delete or destroy any personal information they collect.

The company claimed in 2018 it had been ruined by "numerous unfounded accusations" that made it impossible to keep the business afloat. Facebook's own investigation found that some data from 87 million users in the US and elsewhere had been compromised by the firm, and claimed the practices violated the social network's terms of service.

Facebook, which did not immediately respond to a query on the FTC decision, paid a record USD 5 billion penalties early this year in a settlement with the regulator over mishandling users' private data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Alonso plays down his chances of winning Dakar Rally

Twice Formula One world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso has played down his chances of winning the Dakar Rally when he makes his debut next month. The Spaniard, whose main focus for 2020 will be a return to the I...

15 killed in Baghdad square as assailants fire live rounds

Iraqi officials say 15 people have been killed in Baghdads Khilani Square as unknown assailants fired live ammunition from cars. Security and medical officials say at least two of the dead were policemen. Protesters fearing for their lives ...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi cleric warns against meddling as protest death toll rises

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian influence as gunmen killed at least eight people near a Baghdad protest site on Friday. More than 20 oth...

UPDATE 2-At least eight killed in Kenya in suspected Islamist militant attack

Several people were killed on Friday when suspected Islamist militants attacked a bus in Kenya near the border with Somalia, police and local media outlets said.Stephen Ngetich, the police commander for Wajir county, told Reuters the bus ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019