Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 04:35 IST
UPDATE 4-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet
Image Credit: Flickr

A federal court jury in Los Angeles on Friday found in favor of Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter. The verdict was delivered on the fourth day of the trial a short time after the case was handed to the jury of five women and three men. The plaintiff, Vernon Unsworth, was seeking $190 million damages against Musk, who during the trial estimated his net worth at $20 billion.

Musk, who testified during the first two days of the trial in his own defense and returned to court on Friday to hear closing arguments from the two sides, exited the courtroom after the verdict and said: "My faith in humanity is restored." The case is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over tweets.

Unsworth's attorney L. Lin Wood summed up his case against Musk by calling the high-tech entrepreneur a "billionaire bully" who had "dropped a nuclear bomb" on Unsworth in a series of tweets suggesting he was a pedophile. Wood said Musk's "pedo guy" remark was a slur that would overshadow Unsworth's relationships and job prospects for years to come and urged jurors to teach the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder a lesson.

But the jury, in its unanimous decision, was apparently swayed by the arguments put forth by Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, who said the Twitter message in question arose from an argument between two men and amounted to an off-hand insult that no one could be expected to take seriously. "In arguments you insult people," he said. "There is no bomb. No bomb went off."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Protesters besiege Pak daily's office over London attack suspect's reporting

People protesting against Dawn for reporting that the London attacks suspect was a Pakistani national on Friday again besieged the newspapers Islamabad bureau, the second incident in a week. According to Dawn, around 100 people arrived in v...

Trump says will hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will temporarily hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at the request of Mexicos president.All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist or...

Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on ...

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019