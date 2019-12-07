Left Menu
Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:22 IST
Mayawati [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. "From the past few years and especially under current BJP government women are not safe. In Uttar Pradesh not a single day goes by without a case of crime against women," she said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

She also urged all the state governments to take time-bound actions against those found guilty. "Until the state governments take time-bound actions against criminal elements, these incidents will not stop."

She also urged the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to take requisite measures for women's safety. "Uttar Pradesh Governor is a woman, she can understand the pain of other women, UP govt doesn't look very concerned. I had like to request her to fulfil her constitutional obligations to stop these incidents of crimes against women and take time-bound action if the state is not doing so," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday. On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

